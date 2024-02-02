Groundhog Day! Feels like we’re stuck in that movie, when day, after day, after day, seems to be the same. The ongoing theme of mostly cloudy skies continues today too as temps near 40 degrees. A few spotty light rain/snow showers are possible today and tonight, but overall, most of the day is dry.

Heading into the weekend, the sunshine finally has a better shot at coming out. Partial sunshine returns tomorrow and mostly sunny skies win out Sunday. We’ll hold onto that pattern into early next week too. While the pattern turns brighter, it’ll also turn chillier with highs back into the 30s and overnight lows in the teens and 20s. It’ll be a bit breezy too tomorrow, especially across Southeast Mass.