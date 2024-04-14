What a beautiful start to our Sunday! Clouds increase today ahead of a return to wet weather. Luckily, the rain clears for Marathon Monday and Patriots’ Day.

Today, highs will be in the upper 50s/low 60s. It’ll be breezy with the wind out of the west/southwest.

An area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes region this morning will bring us a return to rain later today. As the cold front moves through there’s a chance for severe weather to our west. Closer to us, you could hear a rumble of thunder. The best chance will be to our west and south.

Here’s the timing. Rain arrives this afternoon and showers linger through this evening. Embedded downpours are possible. Rain amounts will stay light. The system is progressive, and the rain is to our east by sunrise tomorrow morning.

That will set the stage for a nice Marathon Monday forecast!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black