It was a sun-filled start to our Saturday, but we have a line of snow showers that will slide across southern New England through the afternoon. Some of these bands will be snow squalls, which is a quick-moving band of intense snow leading to reduced visibility and a quick coating of snow making for tricky travel.

If you receive an alert to your phone about a Snow Squall Warning on your Saturday afternoon travels, take it seriously and be sure to take it slow. With it being a quick-moving line, it’s back to sunshine immediately after the line pushes out of your area.

As for timing, the threat for a snow squall for central MA is around 3pm, within the 495-corridor to Boston between 4 & 5pm, and then along the South Shore through SE MA to the Cape between 5 & 7pm.

Tonight, the skies clear out and temperatures drop into the teens to single digits for some.

After a cold start tomorrow morning, temperatures rebound into the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies.

The sunshine sticks around for Presidents Day on Monday, but we’re tracking a warm up as 50s return Monday.

The 50s stick around for Tuesday, but the afternoon and evening we’ll see the return of rain showers that will linger into Wednesday.

We could bump up to 60° midweek before we tumble back into the 30s to round out the week. By Friday, we have a chance for rain/snow showers.