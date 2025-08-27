A crisp and cool start to the day will see sunshine yielding to building cumulus clouds. While the moisture in the atmosphere is limited, a disturbance, with a lot of cold air aloft, will drive enough instability this afternoon to create isolated showers. About 20-30% of the area will pick up on one, and they’ll be brief too. With that said, one or two of the stronger ones that get going may have a rumble of thunder and some graupel (small pieces of ice). Highs average the mid 70s today.

Tonight, we’ll clear out and fall back into the 40s and 50s. Tomorrow looks great with sunshine to increasing clouds and highs into the mid to upper 70s.

The highest rain chance this weekend is with showers and storms Friday into Friday night. We’ll catch a brief jump in humidity then too.

That system is offshore Saturday with any early morning shower tapering off quick. Much of the weekend is dry, and a bit below average for the time of year, with highs in the low to mid 70s. Scattered showers will still be possible across the higher terrain of northern New England, so keep that in mind if your weekend takes you up north.