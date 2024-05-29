With highs in the low to mid 80s for many of us yesterday, combined with dew points in the 60s, the warmth and humidity certainly made it feel summery outside.

Today, we start off with lower humidity and a lot of sun, allowing for a very pleasant morning heading off to work or to school. Temps today warm into the mid to upper 70s as midday cumulus clouds build up. With some cold air aloft and a bit of moisture in the air, a few spotty showers develop this afternoon into this evening. About 20-30% of us pick one up.

Late tonight into tomorrow morning, the rain chance goes back up, and some of that rain will be locally heavy. As of now, the axis of heavier rain, capable of producing 1-2″ in spots, tends to favor Southeast Mass, RI and CT, but we’ll keep an eye on how that evolves tomorrow morning as rain totals will vary quite a bit from town to town.

Rain tapers off around midday and although it’ll be a relative cool afternoon, near 60 coast, 65-70 inland, we’ll start to see improvements, foreshadowing a nice pattern ahead through the weekend.



Humidity will be low Friday – Sunday as highs reach the low to mid 70s Friday, and mid 70s to near 80 over the weekend. Localized sea breezes keep it cooler at the coast, but overall, the pattern favors some very nice early June weather for graduation parties to the Best Buddies Ride or whatever you have going on outside.