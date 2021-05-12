Sun to Spotty Showers

Totally sunny skies made for an enjoyable Spring day across New England yesterday. The only thing to complain about was the breeze that was a bit strong, gusting to 25-35mph. Today, the wind is not as strong, but the trade-off is that bright morning skies transition to building cumulus clouds and a few brief, spotty showers and storms. Only about 20% of us will pick up on some rain, but worthy of keeping an eye on later today if your in and out through the afternoon. Temps today run in the low to mid 60s.

Looking at some of the data, an isolated thunderstorm embedded within these widely scattered showers is not out of the question. That light gray shaded area on the map below does indicate some lightning potential.

Tomorrow… no rain in the forecast and highs head just shy of 70 away from the coast. We stay near 70 to end the week and head into the weekend. While a few pop-up isolated showers are possible Saturday and Sunday, the bulk of the weekend will be dry. Enjoy!