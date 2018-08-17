Sun to Storms

We start off this Friday morning with some sunshine and more comfortable air in place as the dew points have lowered into the low to mid 60s. Don’t get too used to that more comfy feel to the air though because the soupy summer air makes a comeback this afternoon as a warm front slides on in. Along that warm, we’ll also track some scattered showers and storms starting around mid afternoon (2-3pm). While it won’t rain all afternoon and night, any thunderstorm that does fire up, will be capable of producing locally heavy rain.

A few severe storms are possible across New England too, with the highest risk for that across western New England, although we can’t rule our a storm or two or the stronger side across eastern Mass either. We’ll keep you updated as the afternoon and evening progresses.

Sky high humidity lingers overnight and through Saturday morning with an isolated shower or storm at times. Those showers and storms are more widespread tomorrow around mid to late afternoon as a cold front comes cruising on through. Bottom line, you’ll get your dry hours in Saturday, but keep an eye on the radar for an occasional passing storm to dodge. Highs do reach the low to mid 80s tomorrow before that mid to late afternoon cold front changes the wind direction to the north/northeast.

Once we catch that northeast wind, that’s all she wrote for the warmth and high humidity. Plan on cool ocean breezes, mostly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s Sunday and Monday. The chance for showers will depend on how close the front lays up just south of Southern New England. As it looks of now, the highest shower risk Sunday is along the south coast. If that front is farther north, than the rain chances will expand farther north too.

Have a good weekend.

@clamberton7 – twitter