Sun to Storms

After back to back nice days, we track some rain today with embedded downpours possible this afternoon. The highest risk for localized downpours with localized poor drainage/street flooding issues will be across CT, RI and SE Mass. While the graphic below isn’t meant to be exact, it does give the general theme of the afternoon… some towns only pick up a couple tenths of an inch of rain, others pick up a quick 1-2″ of it. A few showers arrive by late morning with showers/downpours more widespread mid to late afternoon.

Temps today run in the low to mid 70s with dew points nearing 70, creating quite the muggy feel to the air as well.

Tomorrow, early morning low clouds and fog breaks for some sun. Afternoon temps warm to the mid 70s at the coast to the mid 80s inland. It’ll be dry aside from an isolated, end of the day, shower/storm in central Mass. Thursday and Friday look warm too. 85-90 away from the immediate coast with dry weather prevailing.

A few isolated storms pop-up Saturday afternoon as highs head back to the mid to upper 80s. Scattered storms work through Sunday from midday into the afternoon as some cold air aloft provides quite a bit of instability.