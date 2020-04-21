Sun to Storms

With clear skies and little wind overnight, the set-up was there for a chilly start tonight as widespread frost kicks off this Tuesday morning. Lows were coolest this morning across Southeast Mass, where clear skies and little wind lasted into dawn.

The frosty start will fade away quickly this morning as sunshine returns for several hours before clouds increase midday. Although a spot shower is possible early this afternoon, the bulk of the showers and thunderstorm hold off until the 3-7pm time frame. Those storms will be out ahead of a cold front, and will locally produce wind gusts in excess of 50mph, small hail and downpours. With widespread gusts this afternoon with the storms at 35-50mph, and then strong west winds behind the cold front this evening, a wind advisory has been issues for much of eastern Mass and southern Worcester County.

Tomorrow will be dry and breezy, and also chilly, with highs only in the 40s.