We wake up to more low clouds and locally dense fog this morning as temps hover near 60 degrees to kick off the day. The fog and clouds do clear quicker than yesterday and temps will shoot up to near 80 by early this afternoon as sunshine breaks out from mid morning to mid afternoon. So it’ll be a warm day overall, albeit, a bit cooler at the coast, 70-75 there. While a large portion of the day turns out to be dry, we will have to keep an eye to the sky.

Late afternoon and early evening thunderstorms break out and push west to east across New England. While widespread severe weather is not expected, a few storms could be locally severe with quarter size hail and strong wind gusts to 60mph. Certainly something to monitor later today. Obviously, cloud to ground lightning will be a risk to those outdoor activities and localized downpours will lead to slow down on the roads and ponding in poor drainage areas. The timing of the storms favor 4-6pm in central Mass and 6-9pm across eastern Mass.

We’ll dry out overnight, and tomorrow looks solid. In fact, it’ll be the pick of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies, comfortable humidity and temps in the mid to upper 70s. While a brief spot shower/sprinkle can’t be ruled out, rain chances are very slim and anything that gets going is isolated.

Friday, it’ll be warm and a bit muggy again with temps running in the low 80s. It’ll be mainly dry through mid afternoon, before some late day widespread showers and storms march in. Saturday stays unsettled, with showers and storms in and out through the day. Father’s Day is similar, although the coverage area of showers and storms is lower, so do expect a lot of dry hours in the mix as well.