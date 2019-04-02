Sun Today, Coastal Storm Tomorrow

A chilly air mass starts off this Tuesday morning with many towns in the lower 20s. Fortunately, we have little wind and clear skies as well, and that bodes well for a quick bounce in temperatures once the sunshine has a few hours to get to work. Highs this afternoon recover to the low 50s inland and hold into the 40s along the coast.

Clouds thicken this evening and a chilly rain arrives around and after midnight tonight. In fact, the air mass may just be cold enough to support a little bit of wet snow in the mix across the Worcester Hills. In addition, when the precip intensity is at it’s highest early tomorrow morning, even across eastern Mass, some wet snow could briefly mix in. With temperatures in the low 30s in the higher terrain, minor accumulations on non paved surfaces are possible. Farther east, if snow mixes in a bit, it doesn’t look like much will accumulate as it’s predominately a rain event. The strongest winds tomorrow will be across the Cape and Islands in the morning. Most of us see the rain end by 10am and by the afternoon, it’s a completely different weather world out there with highs in the 50s to near 60 and some breaks of sun.

We’ll keep you updated on air and online.

