Sun Today, Soaking Start Saturday

If you liked yesterday’s weather, you’ll like today’s weather as high temperatures run near 40 degree, some more sunshine is in store and winds are fairly light.

More clouds cover the skies tomorrow with a few spotty light rain/snow showers around. Precip won’t amount to much, but it will be a gray day and a bit damp at times.

Friday looks good, Saturday does not. Gusty southerly winds and a soaking rain starts off Saturday with up to 1″ of sky water falling down on us. Sunday does look better, although gusty winds will make the 40 degree readings feel a bit chillier than that.