Sun Today, Storms Tomorrow

Comfortable air spills into the start of the workweek as we kicked off today with temperatures in the 50s and low 60s. With low humidity and plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm fast this morning, jumping into the 80s by lunch and into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon for highs. Overall, a great pool/beach day ahead!

Humidity increases overnight tonight with an isolated shower possible after midnight. Showers tomorrow morning are isolated, then more widespread in the afternoon. A band of heavy rain also develops close to southern New England tomorrow night. We’ll have to watch where that band sets up, as a quick 2-4″ of rain is likely in it. The highest risk for it appears to be across Southeast Mass, but it’s possible that the worst stays just offshore to our south. All in all, localized downpours is the main risk from storms around here as the highest risk of damaging thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and night with power winds gusts and isolated tornadoes will be just south of us.

Below is one example of a forecast model showing rain totals vary greatly pending the track of the heavy rain band tomorrow night.

Beyond tomorrow, the rest of the workweek is one the cooler side, mid to upper 70s, then warms to near/above 80 by the weekend.