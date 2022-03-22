We kicked off the new workweek with a solid day overall on Monday. The only complaint… the gusty breezes. Today’s complaint… the gusty breezes. Winds will gust out of the northwest 30-40mph this afternoon, providing for a chillier feel to the air. High temps today will also run 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday, but at least we’ll have a ton of sun. With the wind and the very low humidity, it’s not a good day to burn yard waste as the spread of brush fires is elevated. Pollens counts are running high too over the next couple days.



Winds won’t be nearly as gusty tomorrow as morning sun fades behind thickening clouds. In fact, it’s light enough that onshore breezes will kick in, keeping the coast in the mid 40s. Rain arrives at night and it’ll be a chilly rain through Thursday with highs stuck in the 40s. It’s even initially cold enough to support some mixed snow/ice across northern Mass/NH briefly tomorrow night before turning into a mainly rain event.





Showers are in and out Friday and more prone to fall during the morning. Once they end, the weekend turns out mainly dry, although a few spotty showers are possible Sunday afternoon/evening. It’ll be seasonably too with highs near 50.