Sunday: A Few Strong Storms This Afternoon

It was nice to see and blue skies while we had it. Now the clouds have thickened and a few rain showers have picked up in areas along and north of the Pike. These showers are already starting to break apart, and we are expected to see more scattered showers/storms later this afternoon.

Your Sunday is not a complete washout, but we do see the possibility of stronger storms between 3PM – 7PM due to the possibility of hail and strong wind gusts.

The shower/storm threat winds down by sunset. Most of the showers are out of here by the early evening, and we’ll see a gradual clearing through the overnight hours. Lows tonight slip into the low 50s to around 60.

Monday brings mainly sun-filled skies and highs into the upper 70s, a beautiful day from start to finish.

A stray shower possible midday Tuesday, otherwise partly cloudy with highs into the mid 80s. The humidity creeps back through the week, including into the Fourth of July, but overall showers/storms will not impact your Independence Day plans.

Spotty storms possible Friday afternoon and also next Saturday, so we will keep an eye on that.