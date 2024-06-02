We’ll wrap up the weekend 2-0 for beautiful weather days!

How about those high temperatures yesterday?

Today, we’re back in the 80s. Towns will be climb a couple more degrees. The sky won’t be as bright. We’ll see some mid and high level clouds this afternoon. But, we’re staying dry and warm. The wind shifts out of the southwest and stays light, allowing sea breezes at the coast.

High pressure at the surface and ridging aloft keeps us dry again today. There’s rain to our west. That falls apart as it gets closer to us and most of it slides south and stays offshore.

We’re dry most of our 7-day forecast. The chance for showers and storms returns Thursday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black