Sunday: Dry Daylight Hours, Rain/Wind After Sunset

7Weather- The daylight hours are dry on Sunday, and then a line of rain brings gusty winds in the evening.

It is a cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the morning. There could be some sun early, and then it’s cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from 5PM Sunday until 1AM Monday. There could be gusts up 50 mph during this time frame. Wind damage is possible. Make sure to secure outdoors Christmas decorations.

Spotty showers start after sunset, and then a line of rain starts to move into southern NH and Worcester County between 7-8 PM. It likely gets into the Boston area between 8-9 PM. This line could produce thunderstorms that mix down gusty winds to the surface. The line is moving out between midnight-1AM, with lingering heavy rain on the Cape.

There could be extra clouds lingering Monday morning, and then it gradually clears up by mid-day. Highs reach into the low 50s, but it will feel chilly with windy conditions. It won’t be as windy as Sunday evening/night, but still enough to wear two layers. Tuesday is chilly in the mid 40s.