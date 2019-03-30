Sunday: Falling Temps and Rain

7Weather- A cold front gives us the chance for rain, and drops temperatures Sunday afternoon.

SUNDAY PLANNER:

There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the morning with temperatures in the low and mid-50s.

We hit our highs in the upper 50s and 60s mid-day on Sunday, and then temperatures drop as a cold front moves into the region.

ALLERGY FORECAST:

The pollen count will be “high” throughout the first part of Sunday, and then rain will help us out in the afternoon.

The first three days of this week won’t be as bad as the weekend, but the pollen count remains “moderate”.

TIMING OF RAIN SUNDAY:

We are dry in the morning, and it looks like we see some peeks of sun.

A few spotty showers are possible between 11 AM – 1PM, and then the heavy/steady rain moves into Worcester County.

We could hear a few rumbles of thunder as this line of rain moves in.

The steady rain moves into Boston between 3-4 PM and will continue 7-8 PM.

Cooler air in store for Monday, putting us slightly below average, into the mid and upper 40s.

There will also be a chilly breeze with a northwest wind at 10-20mph.