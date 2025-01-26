Some us are waking up to flurries! We’ll just have festive flakes this morning, then clear out to more sunshine this afternoon. There are more opportunities for snow showers on Tuesday, Wednesday and possibly again next weekend.

This morning, temperatures are running anywhere from 9 to 27 degrees “warmer” in spots! There’s a wide range in temperatures. This afternoon will be more seasonable in the upper 30s/near 40. It will be breezy with gusts out of the west near 30 mph.

Tuesday morning we’ll watch for snow showers. An Alberta low brings us snow showers on Wednesday. Right now, I think a coating to 1″ is likely for most. Next weekend, there could be more snow showers Saturday into Sunday.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black