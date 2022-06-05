Folks! We are in it to win it these days…yeah sure, a little gloomy earlier this past week but the weather yesterday afternoon and again today is just outstanding! High Pressure is close by and will be with us for the next few days so plan on more sun, low humidity and seasonably mild temps! Check out our 7-day forecast..

Lotta sunshine on that 7-day! In terms of rain, Wednesday into early Thursday morning offer the next chance of any type of disruptive rain during the daylight hours. Speaking of sunshine, June is the sunniest month of the year (potential sunlight that is). We are approaching our longest days of the year with sunrise today occurring at 5:08am!

And sunset not until 8:17pm. Yowza! Great to see our weather pattern taking advantage of all this available sunlight these next few days. Make the most of it, we may see some rain around these parts next weekend…..More on that later this week.

Ciao for now!

~JR