Sunday: Morning Sprinkles to Afternoon Sun

7Weather- Boston hit 70º on Saturday for the first time since March 9th! Sunday starts cloudy with sprinkles, but then it quickly clears up, and the sun comes out in the afternoon.

Get the grill going for lunch time! Clouds gradually move out, and we should be partly to mostly sunny by lunch time. It’s breezy in the afternoon with highs between 70-75º.

MONDAY:

Monday starts partly cloudy north of the Pike and mainly cloudy in southeast Mass. A low pressure system south of the region gives areas south of the Pike a chance for spot showers between 4-8 AM. It clears up for several hours, but then the low pressure north of us gives us a slight chance for a shower between 3-6 PM. Overall, it’s mainly dry Monday, with highs in the mid 60s inland, and in the upper 50s along the coast.

TUESDAY:

Another nice, spring day! Those lows are out of here Tuesday, and a high pressure controls the weather. The day is mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper 50s. A sea breeze keeps the coast near 50º.