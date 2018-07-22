Sunday, Not So Fun Day

Happy Sunday!

Warm and humid air is surging northward along a warm front today and will bring with it the chance for showers and thunderstorms right through Monday morning. The good news is that the main fetch of rain broke apart as it came ashore over southern New England this morning, sparing us from widespread flash flooding. However, we’ll continue to see the threat for showers along with thunderstorms as the atmosphere remains unstable right through tonight. With such a humid atmosphere, we’ll still keep the risk for an embedded thunderstorm as well as some locally heavy downpours which could reslult in flooding. A strong to severe thunderstorm is not out of the question but the probability of that remains low, but something to mention.

Warm and very muggy air will be with us right through the end of the work week with the chance for showers, downpours, & storms much of the week. Tuesday looks to be the driest day of the work week with the exception inland where a few showers and storms may fire up. A cold front arrives late Thursday and early Friday helping to kick out the Tropical air mass. Conditions remain on the warm side along with a bit of lingering humidity into the weekend.

Enjoy your week!

David

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)