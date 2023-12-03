Grab the umbrella and rain gear! It’ll be a soggy, cooler and breezy day.

We have showers moving in this morning. Rain will turn steadier through the morning, heavy at times this afternoon. With the showers and wind out of the east/northeast temperatures will be stuck in the 40s. We won’t have a lot of forward movement with our temperatures today. It’ll be breezy this afternoon with winds gusting 20-25 mph at times.

This is a rain event for us. Up north, some of the highest elevations could get a half a foot or more of snow. Great for ski resorts to open more trails!

Hope you can join us through 11 am on 7News as we track the rain.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black