Scattered showers are filling in this morning. The rain is with us for a few hours, before we get late-day clearing. Target the afternoon to get outside!

Here’s a look at future radar below. Showers continue to push east this morning through midday. We’ll clear out west to east, but keep a few showers longer on Cape Cod and the Islands.

Rainfall amounts will range from .10″ across Cape Cod to about .25″-.50″ elsewhere. If you got under heavier pockets of rain, you’ll be near that .50″ amount.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s/low 70s. The quicker you are to clear away the rain, you’ll see some sun and temperatures will be slightly higher. There’s still a chance for a spot shower this evening, but most of us stay dry.

We’ll keep low spot shower chances through midweek.

Then we’ll have a work week warmup! Temperatures will be near 80° Wednesday and reach the mid/upper 80s by the end of the work week. Below is the Canadian Ensemble’s probability that towns hit 90° or higher Friday. Humidity comes up by the end of the week. There’s a chance for showers and storms Friday with lingering showers into Saturday morning.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black