We’re waking up to showers filling in across Southern New England. Have the umbrella with you today! Most of the wet weather moves in through early afternoon. There’s still a chance you’ll get under a downpour or storm through the evening.

We’ll have a lot of clouds around today. That will keep temperatures mainly in the upper 70s. It will feel muggy too.

The work week starts with heat and humidity! A Heat Advisory runs tomorrow through Tuesday for most of us. The heat and humidity combined will make it feel like the upper 90s to near/above 100.

I still think the heat will continue on Wednesday. A front will come through in the Wednesday/Thursday timeframe and dislodge the heat and humidity. That will set the stage for a nice and comfortable start to August!

-MB