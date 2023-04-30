7Weather- It’s the type of morning to pour an extra cup of coffee and stay inside, am I right? Drizzle this morning, before scattered showers move back in later today. Tomorrow looks nice! Then it turns unsettled and cooler once again.

We’re in a bit of break between steady rain. Scattered showers fell overnight and continue to lift northeast. Behind this we’re left with light rain, drizzle and fog. This is how it’ll stay through the early afternoon. By mid afternoon, scattered showers develop again. Rain turns steadier this evening and remains unsettled through tonight. There will be downpours late tonight into early tomorrow morning. There’s a chance for a rumble of thunder too, especially across western and central Mass. This second round of rain is quick to move out. We’ll be left with puddles tomorrow morning, but the rain will be out of here.

You’ll notice the breeze pick up out of the southeast around sunset this evening. The wind will be strongest overnight, especially along the coast with gusts 30-40 mph.

No Monday blues tomorrow! It’ll be a nice day if you don’t mind the breeze. We’ll keep the clouds around for the majority of the night. Plus, the wind will stay breezy and become southwest into tomorrow morning. Those factors will keep temperatures in the 50s to start. We’ll keep it breezy and see a lot of sun. That’ll push our temperatures in the 60s/near 70.

Enjoy it, because we’ll get back into an unsettled pattern. Once again this week will not be a washout, but we’ll see a daily chance for showers through the end of the week. Next weekend looks a bit better.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black