We’re waking up to a soggy and foggy start! Conditions improve through the day as we trend drier and more mild.

We’re tracking rain on radar this morning. A line of showers will slide from northwest to southeast through the early afternoon. This is associated with a cold front that bring in some drier conditions for the afternoon. We’ll even see some sun mixed in with the clouds. Rain amounts stay light through the rest of the day about a .10 – .25″.

After our cool start in the upper 30s/low 40s, temperatures will read the mid/upper 50s.

Today will be better baseball weather than yesterday! It will be cloudy then cool for the doubleheader.

Wintry weather is knocking on our door! Mixed precipitation is expected tomorrow morning. Temperatures are chilly to cold at times this week.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black