Coastal locations on Saturday (Boston included) were able to avoid summer heat and humidity thanks to a sea breeze. Boston briefly touched 70 while places like Norwood up through Bedford and into Nashua reached the upper 80s with muggy air! #LocationLocationLocation. Coastal locations won’t be so lucky on Sunday as we are not expecting a sea breeze. Check out the forecast high temps for the region…

96 in Boston? Yowza! That 96 in Boston and the 91 in Worcester should both be good enough for record heat:

In fact, if Boston does reach 96 it will be the second hottest May temperature recorded in the city..

Sunday is shaping up to be a pretty darn good beach day. Metro Boston beaches will be much warmer than Saturday..

Looks like a great day for building sand castles! Farther south across the Cape/Islands/South Coast, a stout southwest breeze will provide natural AC to the beaches in those locations (recall, water temps running in low to mid 50s in New England Waters right now)…

Just a Heads Up, there will be the risk of a few isolated thunderstorms late Sunday afternoon and evening. Check out our futurecast..

Don’t take that verbatim but it shows that a few pop-up storms are likely late in the day (about a 40% chance). The storms will be out ahead of a cold front that will easily sweep the early season heat/humidity out to sea by late Sunday night. Glorious spring weather returns for much of next week..

Enjoy!

~JR