Ahh it’s good to see the sunshine this morning! Enjoy it, because clouds will increase and things change this afternoon. We’ll watch for snow showers and the risk for snow squalls this afternoon. The wind will turn gusty. Temperatures will drop back below freezing, and there will likely be some slick spots this evening.

The threat for snow squalls will be between 1-6 pm and mainly for areas outside of I-495. The snow squalls are associated with a cold front. These bursts of snow are brief, but intense and accompanied by gusty wind. The biggest threat is a sudden drop in visibility that could lead to poor travel.

Here’s how today is going to go. Clouds will increase. Snow showers are expected this afternoon. Temperatures across southeast Mass will be in the upper 30s/near 40 so this will be a rain/snow mix. Behind the front, temperatures drop below freezing.

If there’s a snow squall approaching your area, you should get an alert on your phone. If you’re driving, it’s best to pull off the road and wait it out.

The HREF model below gives you an idea of what we could get with some of these snow showers. If you get under one of these bursts, 1-2″ could accumulate. A coating to an 1″ is possible for most of us.

The wind will be gusty this afternoon with gusts out out of the west/southwest up to 40-45 mph. There’s a Wind Advisory for the Islands where stronger gusts could get up to 55 mph.

Overnight, temperatures drop into the teens and low 20s. Tomorrow, temperatures only rebound to the low 30s! The cold air is with us this week. Another storm approaches us from the south on Tuesday. We’ll get light snow showers with this one, likely 1-3″ outside of southeast Mass with lower amounts.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black