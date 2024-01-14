After near-record high temperatures behind Saturday’s storm, cold air and even some snow squalls are in the forecast Sunday.

Sunday morning conditions will be quiet, but colder, with temperatures in the 20s and 30s.

By Sunday afternoon, clouds build in from the west, with scattered snow squalls expected to develop along a front. These squalls could bring heavy snow and low visibility for a period of time.

If a snow squall warning is issued and you are traveling, plan to pull over for a brief period of time and let the squall pass. A snow squall warning means dangerous travel conditions are expected for the area and travel is discouraged.

Some light snow accumulation is possible from the squalls, with up to 3″ in isolated spots for the Worcester Hills.

Stay tuned for updates from the 7Weather team as this system moves through our area.