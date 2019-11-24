Sunday Soaker, Windy Evening

Well, after a sun-filled Saturday, it’s back to the clouds and rain for our Sunday- not the nicest of conditions for tailgating at Gillette Stadium today.

Soaking rain is expected through this afternoon before tapering to lighter showers into the evening.

Speaking of this evening, wind gusts pick up around dinner time, up to 50 mph gusts are possible along the immediate coastline. A Wind Advisory has been posted beginning at 5pm for Cape Ann, the South Shore and the Cape and Islands. Meanwhile, across the rest of our viewing area expect gusts between 30-40 mph.

The rain tapers tonight as this system moves out to sea. The rain showers should exit by 10pm, with rainfall totals from today expected to climb between an inch to close to 2 inches possible.

Sunshine returns for Monday and sticks around into Tuesday. Highs both days will stretch into the 50s, with Tuesday being the warmer of the two…with highs into the upper 50s! Great day to get some of that holiday outdoor decorating completed before all of your family and friends come over for Thanksgiving.

Speaking of Thanksgiving, the busiest travel day of the year…the day before Thanksgiving shows more clouds than sun, wind picking up and a chance for rain showers, those showers being in the evening and continuing into the overnight. Most of these showers should be out of here by Thanksgiving morning, but the gusty winds will likely stick around. Thanksgiving features highs into the 40s. We will continue to keep an eye on this forecast as we get closer.

For those shopping on Black Friday, we’re still looking at windy conditions under mainly sunny skies. Highs likely only in the upper 30s. Next Saturday, the last day of the month of November is mainly sunny with highs around 40.