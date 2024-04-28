Temperatures are starting off nice. A lot of clouds and a few showers overnight kept our temperatures in the 40s. We have spotty showers this morning, then most of the day is dry with clouds and sun.

A warm front is nearby this morning. We have clouds and spotty showers on radar and satellite. You can see the break in activity across New York State, where there’s been some clearing this morning. We’ll see that into the early afternoon, before the batch of moisture near the Great Lakes region moves in tonight.

It will feel warm today! Temperatures rebound to the upper 60s/low 70s. We’ll see clouds and sun this afternoon, so if you get more sunshine you’ll get that boost in temperatures to the 70s. The exception will be Cape Cod and the Islands where the wind off the cooler ocean water will keep temperatures in the 50s.

Another batch of showers will drop northwest to southeast tonight. Any showers clear out by tomorrow morning.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Meteorologist Melanie Black