Sunday Storm Breakdown

After a few mild days, changes are on the way for your Thursday with even bigger changes for the weekend. You might catch a flake or flurry tonight but no significant snow on the way. Those couple of flakes are the cold front that will allow a shot of cold air to fill in for Thursday. Highs will likely stay in the 20s.

The more significant storms are still way out west. Friday’s storms is redeveloping after being ripped apart by the Rocky Mountains. That will arrive Friday morning and will create nothing more than a nuisance snow. Just about everyone will only see a coating with a few areas maybe picking up around an inch. The focus is on the storm for Sunday. Now, there are a lot of question marks with it. The center of the storm is still over the Pacific Ocean… so, it not only has to travel an entire day across open water, but then the entire United States and cross a mountain range. This is why there are still uncertainties with the track and precipitation type and amounts.

The snow on Sunday looks to begin around midnight (Saturday night) and last into Sunday morning. When it arrives it looks like we’ll see a few hours of accumulating (and likely plowable) snow. From there, the question marks begin. Where the rain/snow line sets up. Where the heaviest band of snow sets up — somewhere in New England will see a significant snow. The track of the low will determine wind direction, temperature, just about everything. So a few miles here makes a HUGE difference. As the cold air crashes in behind the storm, we’ll also have to watch for a flash freeze to set up late Sunday into Monday. We’ll have a better idea on the storm tomorrow night, and an even better idea by Friday.