It’s hot and muggy with the chance for storms today! Temperatures are off to a mild start mainly in the 70s as of this writing. The dew points have also come up into the upper 60s. We’ll keep the humid feel today. Highs inland reach the upper 80s/low 90s. The coolest temperatures will be across the South Coast, Cape and Islands in the upper 70s/low 80s.

A cold front is currently draped across Canada. That will drop in later today. There’s a low risk for severe storms. One or two storms could turn severe. The risk would be damaging wind gusts near 60 mph. If your town is under a storm, lightning and downpours are also concerns.

You’ll want to stay weather aware early afternoon through tonight. Here’s a look at our future forecast and what radar could possibly look like.

Behind that front, it’s cool and comfortable for most of the work week. There’s a chance for a few showers Wednesday. We’ll also be talking about the indirect impacts from Hurricane Erin in the Wednesday – Thursday time frame. Rough surf, rip currents and gusty wind can be expected.



-Meteorologist Melanie Black