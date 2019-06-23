Sunglasses and Sunscreen a MUST on this Summery Sunday

After yesterday’s strong thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening, that disturbance has since been pushed out to sea, and now high pressure takes over for today and tomorrow, giving us ample amounts of sunshine- the only difference from today to tomorrow is the seabreeze Monday, that will keep temperatures cooler at the immediate coast.

Temperatures quickly climbed into the mid 70s by late morning, and we are on track to stretch into the mid to upper 80s! If you have outdoor plans, whether they include sitting poolside, at the beach, or at Fenway this afternoon for the Red Sox game, sunscreen will be a necessity.

The UV Index today is anticipated to be VERY HIGH, meaning you could get sunburn in less than 30 min if not properly protected.

Tonight, under mainly clear skies, temperatures slip into the mid 50s to low 60s and the winds will calm down.

The UV Index tomorrow is the same as today, but temperatures tomorrow at the beach and the coastline will be cooler due to a seabreeze off of the cooler ocean waters. Ocean water temperature off the coast of MA is 59-63°. High temperatures at the coast will stick in the 70s, 80s inland tomorrow.

The next best chance for showers and storms will be Tuesday as high pressure slides out, and a warm front slides in from the Midwest, followed quickly by a cold front.

Due to the timing, it looks like the best chance for the heaviest downpours and embedded thunderstorms will be Tuesday afternoon into the early evening commute, but this could change due to different weather variables, so as always we will keep you updated with the very latest changes on here, on the air, and on the app.

Wednesday starts off with clouds and then we’ll see some sunny breaks with highs back into the 80s.

Thursday has a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms, but we are not tracking a washout.

Friday features mostly sunny skies and after Tuesday’s cool down into the 70s for highs, temperatures climb after midweek into the mid to upper 80s.