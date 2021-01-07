Sunnier Skies, Seasonable Temps

High pressure presses in today allowing for more sunshine. As temps warm into the upper 30s and low 40s, it’ll be a bit milder today vs. the last few days. With that said, we’ll have a breeze, gusting 20-25mph so those low 40s will feel more like mid 30s.

With dry and seasonable weather heading through the weekend, it’s a good time to wash off that car and get rid of some of that salt and road treatment that’s on it. No storms are in sight until either late Tuesday or Tuesday night so enjoy the dry weather while we have it!