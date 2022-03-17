Today wasn’t the greatest St. Patrick’s Day ever but it wasn’t terrible. Temperatures were mild with most areas climbing to the 50s today. The downfall was on-and-off showers and a lot of cloud cover. We’ll get rid of the cloud cover tomorrow and that sunshine will send temperatures to the 70s for a lot of us.

It’s a tricky forecast pinning down the high to the degree because we will fight a sea breeze tomorrow and the question is at what time does that kick in. The temperature on the map above is the AFTERNOON temperature. For those of us on the coast, that isn’t the HIGH temperature. That’ll likely happen around noon, just before the sea breeze cools us down. Despite spending the afternoon near 60, Boston will likely see a high near 70 before we cool down.

It’s not quite record territory but you don’t need records to have a nice day. We talked about that afternoon cool down on the coast. The afternoon temperature trend will shape up something like this:

Weekend forecast is split 50/50 with the pick going to Sunday.