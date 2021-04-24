Sunny and 70s Saturday, Cooler with Showers Sunday

It’s a 50/50 weekend with sunshine and warm temperatures today, turning cooler with showers for much of Sunday.

Today, high temperatures soar into the low 70s for quite a few locations, away from the Cape and Islands where it will be slightly cooler. It will be a great day for any of your outdoor plans, from hiking to going for a run, to catching a Sox game at Fenway.

Tonight, clouds will increase ahead of the rain that moves in Sunday morning. Overnight lows will only dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Tomorrow, rain greets us as we wake up (as early as 6am south, 7 – 8 am farther north). The showers will be with us for much of the afternoon, starting to move out for central MA by 4pm, lingering longer at the coast and the Cape until about 7pm.

Rain totals are expected to be around a quarter of an inch north of the Pike, half of an inch to close to an inch along and south of the Pike with higher amounts expected along the South Coast, Cape and Islands.

This system pushes off the New England coast Sunday evening, gradually clearing the skies from west to east Sunday night into early Monday morning. Monday we’re tracking breezy conditions under mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s.

A warm-up is in the forecast through the middle of the week with the return to the 70s Wednesday. Thursday and Friday brings more cloud cover and a chance for a few showers Friday with highs into the low 70s.