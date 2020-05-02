Sunny and Breezy Saturday, Even Warmer Sunday

What a way to kick off the month of May with the first weekend featuring a warm-up AND mainly dry conditions (after a month that featured over 4″ of rainfall, adhering to the saying, “April showers bring May flowers”).

I say mainly dry conditions since we are tracking a broken line of scattered showers for early Sunday morning, but they are quick to move out, with emerging sunshine and warmer temperatures Sunday afternoon.

Comparing the two weekend days, today we’re tracking breezy NW winds and highs nearing 70 under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover and lows only in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow, winds shift to out of the southwest, ushering in our warm-up after the skies clear of the showers and the clouds in the morning. Highs Sunday afternoon stretch into the low to mid 70s inland, cooler along the Cape and Islands due to the wind direction off the cooler ocean waters.

Monday features a few showers in the afternoon, but the bulk of the daytime hours remain dry with highs in the mid 60s. For your outdoor plans, from grilling to gardening, relatively nice the next few days unless you have tree pollen allergies this time of year.

Tuesday through Thursday, we fall back into the mid to upper 50s for highs, with a chance for some showers late Wednesday and into Thursday, but we’re not tracking any washouts.

Friday brings highs around 60 with a spot shower.