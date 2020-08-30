Sunny and Breezy Sunday, Slight Cooler Start to the Week

We’re starting off our Sunday under clear blue skies with a westerly breeze picking up between 10-20 mph. We could see gusts this afternoon up to 30 mph.

A contrast to yesterday’s weather, we’re tracking sun-filled skies and dry conditions today along with lower humidity. Highs today will stretch into the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, under clear skies, lows will slide back into the 50s with a lighter breeze out of the northwest.

Tomorrow, the sunshine sticks around along with the comfortable dewpoints. Highs on Monday will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday is the coolest day out of the 7-day with a fall-feel with highs around 70° on the first day of September (and the first day of meteorological fall, the fall equinox though is a few weeks away on September 22nd).

A slight warm-up Wednesday along with a few more clouds ahead of showers expected to move in ahead of a cold front Wednesday night.

A few lingering showers for Thursday, with highs reaching into the low 80s. The 80s stick around for Friday as we look ahead towards Labor Day Weekend.