Sunny and Chilly Sunday, Warming Up This Week

After a cold start, temperatures rise into the mid to upper 30s this afternoon with less wind and mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, temperatures dip into the upper teens to low 20s (similar to the last few nights) under mostly clear skies.

Monday is our transition day ahead of the warm-up that is headed our way. Highs for Monday are seasonable, in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A chance for a spot shower/flurry late Monday night, associated with a front to the north, otherwise many locations remain dry through at least Friday as high pressure keeps its hold on southern New England.

Tuesday is mild with highs into the mid-50s under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday looks to be our first 60-degree day of 2021 with highs into the low 60s inland, slightly cooler at the coast due to a seabreeze that could develop.

Thursday is the warmest out of that 7-day forecast with highs bouncing back into the mid to upper 60s away from the South Coast and Cape due to a southwesterly breeze off of the cooler ocean waters.

Friday’s high is around 60° ahead of a front that will bring a few showers. These showers stick around next Saturday, which will dip our temperatures back to 50°.