Sunny and Cool Sunday

7Weather- Sunday will be another beautiful, fall day! We will have seasonable highs and plenty of sunshine.

SUNDAY:

Morning lows will be in the upper 20 to upper 30s. Similar to temperatures Saturday morning. We are in the upper 40s by 10 AM and skies are clear.

Expect a few clouds in the afternoon with highs between 49-55º. There will be a light breeze out of the west at 5-15 mph.

MONDAY:

The high pressure that kept us clear throughout the weekend moves offshore on Monday.

This will allow some extra clouds to move in throughout the afternoon. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s in the morning, and in the 50s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday is partly cloudy with mild highs in the upper 50s. There is also a slight chance for a shower in the afternoon.