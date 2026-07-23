If you enjoy sunshine, then you’ll REALLY enjoy this forecast!

After a cold front swept through New England yesterday, cool, dry air started funneling into the region. The result? A dramatically drier (see the dew point temperature change map below), sunny, and comfortably warm summer day!

Overnight we’ll stay clear and cool (considering the average low temperature is 67). Temperatures will be in the 50s with the warmest lows around 60– sweatshirt weather, perhaps?

Tomorrow, we’ll be nearly identical. It’ll stay sunny and high temperatures will be in the 70s for the coast and low 80s inland.

Humidity stays low as well! Not a bad way to finish out the work week.

Saturday, we do it all again! 70s for the coast, 80s inland. Low humidity and a mostly sunny sky are also a repeat for the day.

Sunday, while sliiightly different, is still a great day to be outdoors. Humidity will go up just a bit (it certainly won’t be muggy, but it won’t be as dry as the previous days). We’ll also see a few more clouds. That said, temperatures stay the same (70s coast, 80s inland), and it’ll still be mostly sunny.

Our next chance of rain isn’t until Monday… but even that looks pretty spotty. We could see a shower or storm, mainly in the second half of the day. From there, however, our pattern becomes much more unsettled. Rain chances go up on Tuesday and Wednesday with showers and storms possible both days– particularly between the second half of Tuesday and first half of Wednesday.

I know that many people (myself included) are reveling in the sunshine the next few days, but believe it or not, we still need some rain.

We’ve seen a surplus compared our average rainfall for the month of July, but we’re still in a deficit for the year.

In fact, while it’s been chipped away over the last few weeks, we’re still in a severe drought along the 495 corridor. With that in mind, I’d like to think there’s a silver lining to both sides of the forecast for the next 7 days!