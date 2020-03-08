Sunny and Mild Sunday, Even Warmer Monday

It was a cold start to our Sunday, but temperatures will rebound this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Highs today are expected to climb into the mid-50s. It will be breezy at times, but winds will not be nearly as strong as yesterday.

Relatively mild today, and we’re going up from there. Highs stretch to 70° Monday afternoon as we see a southwesterly wind, ushering in our warm up. However, with that southwesterly flow, it will be slightly cooler for those along the Cape and Islands (highs in the 50s tomorrow).

We remain unseasonably warm for the entire 7-day. Typically, we average 43° for the high this time of year…and we will be well above that over the next 4 days.

With the mild air today, and warmer temperatures tomorrow, we’re tracking mostly sunny skies both days. We’ll see increasing clouds Tuesday ahead of our next chance for rain Tuesday night associated with a cold front that will sweep in.

Drier and slightly colder temperatures move in after the front.

Thursday is the closest we get to normal high temps. Friday night brings another round of showers followed by drier conditions and highs around 50 next Saturday.