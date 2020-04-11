Sunny and Mild Today, Near 60 Easter Sunday

7Weather- The holiday weekend is looking good, weather-wise. It is dry today and tomorrow, but then rain moves in to start the week on Monday.

The rest of today will be mainly sunny and breezy. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph. Highs reach close to 50º this afternoon.

Easter Sunday starts with sunshine, and then clouds gradually move in. The best time to have an Easter egg hunt is around lunch time when temperatures are in the mid and upper 50s, and we’re still seeing bright skies. It is breezy at times in the afternoon and highs are near 60º.

Showers move into the region early Monday morning. There will be periods of rain, with downpours here and there throughout the day. It will also be windy with peak wind gusts up to 40-50 mph. As this system pushes out, there could be thunderstorms after 4 PM. Most towns get anywhere from 0.75″-1.50″ of rain.

With the nice weather today and tomorrow, the allergy forecast is up to severe.