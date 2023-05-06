7Weather – After a dreary and damp weekend, it’s all about the nice weather this weekend! We get more sunshine and mild temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s both days.

This morning was the coolest we’ll be all weekend as a more mild airmass takes over. High pressure will be around and bring us a northwest breeze. It will be strong enough to push all the way to the coastline both days, preventing a sea breeze from developing from the North Shore to South Shore. Temperatures will be slightly lower for the Cape and Islands with a southwest breeze coming off the cool ocean water. Those temperatures you see below are in the towns, so it’ll feel cooler if you’re walking on the beach.

Patio or grilling plans this evening? It’ll be comfortable out around sunset.

We’ll stay mainly clear with a slight breeze overnight. Temperatures drop to the mid 40s for our coolest towns tomorrow morning and near 50° on the coast and southeast Mass.

From there, temperatures will be similar to today, just a degree or so higher. We’ll see more filtered sunshine through the day. It’ll be another great day to get outside!

Clouds will gather late Sunday into Monday morning as a wave of energy touches off some sprinkles across Southern New England. We’ll clear out by the Monday commute. Then our temperatures will climb into the mid 70s.

Next week will be the opposite of our last! Tuesday an area of low pressure slides to our south. The best chance for any light showers would be along the South Coast. Temperatures will be the low/mid 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we’ll climb back into the 70s.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black