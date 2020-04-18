Sunny and Near 60 Sunday

7Weather- April doing April thing. We go from snow Saturday morning, to sunshine and temperatures near 60 degrees on Sunday.

The bright skies are back! Sunday starts cool, and then temperatures get into the low 50s by lunch time. The sunshine sticks around all day, and highs reach into the low 60s. It will be breezy at times in the afternoon, and then it’s windy for a few hours from 4-7 PM.

MONDAY:

There could be a few peeks of sun here and here, but most of the day is cloudy. A low pressure just to our south keeps us gloomy and gives SE Massachusetts and the Cape & the Islands the chance for showers. Highs will be in the low 50s.

TUESDAY:

The day starts sunny and nice! Temperatures make it into the upper 50s in the early afternoon, and then clouds start move in after 2 PM. Rain is likely in the later part of the afternoon and it gets windy as a cold front approaches the area. There could be a few rumbles of thunder.

ALLERGY FORECAST:

The allergy forecast is severe the next two days. Tuesday will start severe, and then it drops in the afternoon with the rain moving in.