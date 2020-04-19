Sunny and Seasonable Sunday

After yesterday’s accumulating snow, we’re flipping back to a spring warm-up with highs around 60° later this afternoon!

We were off to a chilly start this morning, but temperatures will rebound quickly – 50s by noon, 60s into the afternoon, under sun-filled skies!

It will be breezy this afternoon with a southwesterly flow, keeping temperatures slightly cooler along the South Coast and the Cape and Islands.

Speaking of the South Coast and the Cape and Islands, those are the places where there’s a chance for some rain showers Monday afternoon with a system that will be well off the coast.

Before we jump into the work week, tonight, we’ll see increasing cloud cover with lows only into the 40s.

Monday features mostly cloudy skies, with the threat for showers in the afternoon for the South Coast and the Cape and Islands – elsewhere and inland, we tracking dry conditions.

Tuesday, we start off with some sun in the morning, before clouds sweep in along with a line of showers with embedded thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Behind that cold front, cooler air sinks in for Wednesday. Wednesday’s highs struggle to make it out of the 40s.

Thursday we’re back into the mid 50s under partly cloudy skies, while Friday brings the rain and wind with highs in the low 50s.

The rain moves out just in time for next weekend, with seasonable highs for next Saturday.