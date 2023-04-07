After a fully overcast day Wednesday and a mostly cloudy day yesterday, it’ll be nice to get a look at the sun today. Even better, it’s more than just a look at the sun, it’ll be out sunrise to sunset today aside for some high clouds that may try to get into the mix from time to time. Temperatures will stay in the 50s today, making the only knock on today’s forecast the wind! It’s not bad this morning, but once the sun comes up and can mix up the atmosphere a bit, we’ll end up seeing wind gusts over 30 mph for much of the midday and afternoon hours.

April is statistically our second windiest month (behind March) so this wind is somewhat expected this time of year. That said, it will really back off for the weekend and set up a beautiful weekend for us!

The weekend forecast looks stellar! The wind will back down (seen above) and we’ll keep the sunshine around both weekend days.

Temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be seasonable with temperatures near 50° on Saturday with inland spots climbing into the 50s Sunday and the upper 40s on the coastline.

The sunshine is with us for the next 7 days! Which is great to get outside, but it’s a week of warm temperatures (70s next week) and no rain. With no rain, low humidity, sunshine, wind, and dead vegetation, it’s the perfect set up for fire spread. So be very careful if you’re taking advantage of the nice weather by grilling and of course be responsible when disposing of cigarette butts. Fire conditions are primed for not only sparking flames but fire spread.