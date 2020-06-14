Sunny and Slightly Cooler Sunday, Summer Heat Returns Midweek

If you liked yesterday’s weather, I think you’re going to like today’s forecast, too.

For your Sunday outdoor plans, we’re tracking mostly sunny skies with highs into the mid to upper 60s to around 70°, which is unseasonably cool for this time of the year, but with low humidity and sunshine, it will feel comfortable.

If you’re heading to the beach, it will be cooler due to an onshore breeze that develops out of the northwest through the late morning. Although it will feel cooler, that UV index is still very high, so don’t forget the sunscreen.

Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds after midnight. Lows slide back into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday, we start off with clouds across eastern MA and we can’t rule out a misty shower along the South Shore, otherwise, the dry pattern continues as the clouds erode through late morning, allowing the return to sunshine. Highs on Monday will be very similar to today, near 70° inland, cooler coast.

Tuesday is when we notice a shift in wind direction, which will make a difference in our temperatures and the humidity, too. The summer heat builds in by Wednesday and continues into Father’s Day Weekend.

Tuesday we see highs into the mid to upper 70s, mid 80s by Wednesday, nearing 90 by Thursday and Friday (which a few spots into north central MA and southern NH could very well reach 90 by the week).

The heat and humidity will likely be here just in time for the Summer Solstice on Saturday, and for Father’s Day next Sunday.

With the heat returning alongside our dry pattern, don’t forget to keep watering your outdoor plants, the shrubs and your lawn since we are still below normal rainfall, as that trend continues from May into June.